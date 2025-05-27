Realme GT 7 Series Makes Global Debut in Paris to Redefine Flagship Value Starting at €649

PARIS – Realme has officially unveiled its highly anticipated GT 7 Series at a global launch event in European cultural capital Paris, positioning lineup as ultimate flagship killer of this year. The launch marked significant step forward for brand as it introduced three high-performance smartphones Realme GT 7, GT 7T, and limited-edition GT 7 Dream Edition, developed in collaboration with the Aston Martin Aramco Formula 1 Team.
Chinese electric giant long aimed to shakeup smartphone market with powerful specs at accessible prices—and GT 7 Series is making a lot of buzz. Leading lineup is Realme GT 7, a performance-focused device featuring the cutting-edge MediaTek Dimensity 9400e chipset. Built on a 4nm process, the chip delivers an impressive AnTuTu score of over 2.2 million, rivaling premium flagships while undercutting them in price.
GT 7 also boasts massive 7,000mAh battery, 120W SUPERVOOC fast charging, and 7,700mm² vapor chamber cooling system. Its 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 6,000 nits peak brightness offers a stunning visual experience, making it ideal for both gaming and media consumption.
Realme GT 7T
GT 7T delivers many of same high-end features in more budget-friendly package. Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9400e chipset, it achieves an AnTuTu score of over 1.4 million, offering flagship-like performance for a lower cost. The device maintains same battery, display, and cooling technologies as the GT 7, with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage making it a top choice for value-conscious users.
The showstopper of the event was the GT 7 Dream Edition, a limited-release model inspired by high-speed racing and developed in partnership with Aston Martin F1. Featuring an exclusive Aston Martin Racing Green finish, aerodynamic flow lines, and a triple-layer engraved “Silver Wing” emblem, the Dream Edition brings together luxury design and top-tier performance.
GT7 Global Price
|Models
|Memory
|Price
|GT 7T
|12GB + 256GB
|€649
|GT 7
|12GB + 512GB
|€699
|GT 7 Dream Edition
|16GB + 512GB
|€899
GT 7’s features a custom software skin with racing-themed animations and UI elements, enhancing its exclusivity. The flagship series is now available in key markets including India, Philippines, and other nations with wider international availability expected in the coming weeks.
As Realme pushes further into the high-performance segment, the GT 7 lineup promises to shake up the global flagship landscape by delivering elite features at more accessible prices.
Realme GT 7 Key Specs
|Models
|Processor
|Storage
|Battery
|Display
|Camera
|GT 7
|Dimensity 9400e
|12GB + 512GB
|7,000mAh / 120W
|6.78″ AMOLED, 120Hz
|50MP Sony IMX906 / 32MP
|GT 7T
|Dimensity 8440-MAX
|12GB + 256GB
|7,000mAh / 120W
|6.78″ AMOLED, 120Hz
|50MP Sony IMX906 / 32MP
|GT 7 Dream Edition
|Dimensity 9400e
|16GB + 512GB
|7,000mAh / 120W
|6.78″ AMOLED, 120Hz
|50MP Sony IMX906 / 32MP
With its latest release, Realme sends a clear message: flagship power is no longer reserved for flagship prices. The GT 7 Series is set to challenge industry norms and put serious pressure on premium smartphone makers across the globe.
