Eidul Azha to be celebrated on June 7 as Zilhaj moon not sighted in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced on Wednesday that the Zilhaj moon was not sighted anywhere in Pakistan, and Eidul Azha will be observed on Saturday, June 7, 2025.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad confirmed that no reliable moon sighting reports were received from any part of the country. Therefore, it was unanimously decided to mark Eidul Azha on June 7.

The announcement followed a meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee held in Islamabad to determine the start of Zilhaj 1446 Hijri, presided over by Maulana Azad. Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal committees also convened at their regional offices for the same purpose.

Eidul Azha, which commemorates the spirit of sacrifice, is observed on the 10th of Zilhaj and coincides with the Hajj pilgrimage. Earlier, the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) had also predicted that Eidul Azha would likely fall on June 7.