Woman killed as cloudburst destroys homes in Muzaffarabad

MUZAFFARABAD – A devastating cloudburst in the outskirts of Muzaffarabad, near the Balgran area, triggered a landslide that destroyed several homes and severely damaged a mosque.

Locals confirmed that a woman lost her life, while several others are reported missing.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall continues in Neelum Valley, affecting areas like Athmuqam, Lawat, Dowarian, Doodniyal, and Sharda, bringing relief from the heat. Intense rain in Arang Kel, Shounter Valley, and Gurez Valley has also cooled the region.

Due to flooding, the Neelum Highway between Barian and Mirpura has been closed for traffic. Torrential flows in the Leswa and Balgran streams have inundated several houses.