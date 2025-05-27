Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eidul Azha on June 6 after Zilhaj moon sighting confirmed

By Web Desk
9:07 pm | May 27, 2025
Saudi Arabia To Celebrate Eidul Azha On June 6 After Zilhaj Moon Sighting Confirmed

RIYADH – The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia has confirmed the sighting of the Zilhaj moon in multiple regions of the country.

According to Arab media, the first day of Zilhaj will be Wednesday, May 28, 2025, with Arafat Day observed on Thursday, June 5, and Eidul Azha on Friday, June 6.

The moon has also been sighted in the UAE, Oman, Bahrain, and Qatar. However, in Pakistan, Eidul Azha will fall on June 7 due to no moon sightings reported.

Eidul Azha commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s unwavering obedience and his son Prophet Ismail’s remarkable submission to God’s will.

As a reminder of this event, Muslims worldwide perform animal sacrifices on this day as a symbol of devotion and gratitude.

Cropped Cropped Web Desk.jpg
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More From This Category

Advertisment

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Follow us on Facebook

Search now