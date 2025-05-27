Ex-servicemen hail victory of armed forces in Marka-e-Haq

RAWALPINDI – Ex-servicemen Society of Pakistan armed forces say the landmark success of Marka-e-Haq and Operation Bunyanum Marsoos against Indian aggression symbolizes the unwavering courage of the entire Pakistani nation, which stood united against the enemy.

Addressing a news conference in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, the representatives of Ex-servicemen Society paid glowing tribute to the armed forces for the remarkable victory of Marka-e-Haq and Operation Bunyanum.

They applauded the exemplary leadership of Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir for leading the three-armed forces to success, in the wake of enemy’s unprovoked aggression.

They said the international community is acknowledging the professionalism of Pakistani armed forces.

They said the retired officers and jawans always stand ready and resolute alongside the armed forces and the nation to defend the motherland.