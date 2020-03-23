Punjab govt officials begin video conferencing from laptops, mobile phones
Web Desk
06:54 PM | 23 Mar, 2020
Punjab govt officials begin video conferencing from laptops, mobile phones
LAHORE - Punjab Information Technology Board, as directed by Chief Secretary Punjab, has extended video conferencing system among government departments and officials in line with the social distancing protocol of Punjab Government. Officials can now conduct and participate in meetings via video conferencing on their laptops, mobiles, or tablets not only from their offices but from anywhere, homes or even cars. Now it is not necessary for government officials to come to specific government offices in their respected areas for video conference meeting.

This step is taken to ensure smooth operations without disruption and to facilitate critical communication despite restricted mobility. Through this extended system, officials can expedite the real-time exchange of information to counter the threat of Coronavirus and accelerate responses in emergencies. Chief Secretary Punjab Major Azam Suleman conducted the first video meeting on Saturday.

