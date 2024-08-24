ATMs in Pakistan at risk of shutdown amid telecom license dispute, warns PTA

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) cautioned that failing to renew licenses for Long-Distance International (LDI) operators could result in disruptions to ATM functionality.
A report of local news channel quoting PTA report said the licensing issue could potentially impact half of mobile traffic and 10pc of internet traffic. It also sounds alarm that many mobile towers could go offline, and up to 40pc of ATMs might become inoperative.
International communication traffic to Pakistan could be disrupted as services are transferred to other operators, it further mentioned.
This deteriorating situation stems from dispute between telecom companies and the Ministry of IT over unpaid dues. The ministry’s steering committee has not yet developed a plan to address these payments, and the PTA has linked license renewals to the settlement of these dues.
Licenses for 3-4 LDI companies have already expired, with more set to expire soon. Some companies have taken legal action to keep their services running.
PTA report also noted that at least nine telecom companies owe total of Rs24 billion to the Ministry of IT, along with Rs. 54 billion in late payment surcharges.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 24, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 279 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.
British Pound rate is 363.41 for buying, and 367.71 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.78 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.73.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|309.4
|311.89
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|363.41
|367.71
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.78
|76.23
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.73
|74.43
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.25
|189.83
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|737.2
|742.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.