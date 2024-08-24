Search

PakistanTechnology

ATMs in Pakistan at risk of shutdown amid telecom license dispute, warns PTA

Web Desk
01:18 PM | 24 Aug, 2024
ATMs in Pakistan at risk of shutdown amid telecom license dispute, warns PTA
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) cautioned that failing to renew licenses for Long-Distance International (LDI) operators could result in disruptions to ATM functionality.

A report of local news channel quoting PTA report said the licensing issue could potentially impact half of mobile traffic and 10pc of internet traffic. It also sounds alarm that many mobile towers could go offline, and up to 40pc of ATMs might become inoperative.

International communication traffic to Pakistan could be disrupted as services are transferred to other operators, it further mentioned.

This deteriorating situation stems from dispute between telecom companies and the Ministry of IT over unpaid dues. The ministry’s steering committee has not yet developed a plan to address these payments, and the PTA has linked license renewals to the settlement of these dues.

Licenses for 3-4 LDI companies have already expired, with more set to expire soon. Some companies have taken legal action to keep their services running.

PTA report also noted that at least nine telecom companies owe total of Rs24 billion to the Ministry of IT, along with Rs. 54 billion in late payment surcharges.

State Bank of Pakistan clears air on ATM closure amid cyber attacks

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

01:18 PM | 24 Aug, 2024

ATMs in Pakistan at risk of shutdown amid telecom license dispute, ...

12:40 PM | 24 Aug, 2024

School holiday announced in Rawalpindi on August 26 for Chehlum of ...

11:49 AM | 24 Aug, 2024

Fact Check: Has Natasha Danish secured relief after killing two ...

11:12 AM | 24 Aug, 2024

Pishin market blast kills three, injures over dozen as violence ...

10:42 AM | 24 Aug, 2024

realme partners with PUBG Mobile Pakistan for ‘WOW Summer Camp’ ...

10:08 AM | 24 Aug, 2024

Indian mini aerial vehicle lost in flight ends up in Pakistan’s ...

Most viewed

03:28 PM | 21 Aug, 2024

Psychiatrist declares Karsaz accident suspect Natasha Danish mentally ...

10:22 AM | 22 Aug, 2024

PTI Islamabad Jalsa postponed on Imran Khan’s orders as key ...

02:59 PM | 21 Aug, 2024

PTA finally reveals reason behind slow internet in Pakistan

10:25 PM | 22 Aug, 2024

11 policemen martyred in rocket attacks by robbers in Rahim Yar Khan

09:38 AM | 22 Aug, 2024

Gun attack on school van in Attock leaves two students dead, five ...

09:49 PM | 22 Aug, 2024

Pakistan okays release of Rs20b for Operation Azm-e-Istehkam, to ...

Advertisement

Latest

01:42 PM | 24 Aug, 2024

Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome baby boy; name him Ali Yar

Gold & Silver

12:01 PM | 23 Aug, 2024

Gold price increases again in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 24 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 24, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was quoted at 279 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.

British Pound rate is 363.41 for buying, and 367.71 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.78 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.73.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279 280.1
Euro EUR 309.4 311.89
UK Pound Sterling GBP 363.41 367.71
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.78 76.23
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.73 74.43
Australian Dollar AUD 185.25 189.83
Bahrain Dinar BHD 737.2 742.29
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: