ATMs in Pakistan at risk of shutdown amid telecom license dispute, warns PTA

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) cautioned that failing to renew licenses for Long-Distance International (LDI) operators could result in disruptions to ATM functionality.

A report of local news channel quoting PTA report said the licensing issue could potentially impact half of mobile traffic and 10pc of internet traffic. It also sounds alarm that many mobile towers could go offline, and up to 40pc of ATMs might become inoperative.

International communication traffic to Pakistan could be disrupted as services are transferred to other operators, it further mentioned.

This deteriorating situation stems from dispute between telecom companies and the Ministry of IT over unpaid dues. The ministry’s steering committee has not yet developed a plan to address these payments, and the PTA has linked license renewals to the settlement of these dues.

Licenses for 3-4 LDI companies have already expired, with more set to expire soon. Some companies have taken legal action to keep their services running.

PTA report also noted that at least nine telecom companies owe total of Rs24 billion to the Ministry of IT, along with Rs. 54 billion in late payment surcharges.