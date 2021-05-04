Shahid Afridi awarded lifetime memberships of Marylebone Cricket Club
Pakistan’s star cricketer Shahid Afridi says he feels honour to receive lifetime membership of Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), which owns the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground and is the guardian of the sport's laws.
The all-rounder announced the news on Twitter stating, "A big honour to receive Marylebone Cricket Club lifetime membership".
“I want to thank the most prestigious cricket club in the world for the respect and recognition. I would continue to play my part in promotion of this wonderful sport both on and off the cricket field,” he added.
Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) is a cricket club founded in 1787 and based since 1814 at Lord's Cricket Ground in St John's Wood, London. The club was formerly the governing body of cricket and still holds considerable global influence. In 1788, the MCC took responsibility for the laws of Cricket.
