LHC stays implementation of Lahore Master Plan 2050

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday issued a stay order to stop the implementation of Lahore Master Plan 2050 till further order.

LHC Justice Shahid Karim issued the order on the petition of filed by a citizen against the plan designed by the Lahore Development Authority (LDA). The court sought a report from Punjab government, the Chief Secretary and parties concerned in this regard.

During the hearing, Justice Karim remarked that the aimless projects had made it difficult to breathe in the city, adding the master plan also posed threat to the economy.

Reports said the LHC had ordered measures to protect agricultural land and forest. The court adjourned hearing of applicant for two weeks.