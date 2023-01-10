Sadaf Kanwal poses with baby girl Zahra in latest post

While A-list actors have a knack for hiding their family members to avoid a breach of privacy, Lollywood's favourite model-turned-actress Sadaf Kanwal is breaking the stereotype by posting her daughter Syeda Zahra Sabzwari's adorable picture, and the response she received is overwhelmingly heartwarming.

Instead of her supermodel mommy and actor daddy breaking the internet, the five-month-old celebrity kid is making headlines for her cuteness.

As soon as the Lockdown star shared a scintillating picture with her princess-looking daughter, Kanwal's admirers showered love on the gorgeous pair. The mommy-daughter duo had a candid picture moment in the back seat of a car. Kanwal was draped in a tan overcoat, while the little munchkin was wrapped in a pink outfit and her matching blankie.

Kanwal's industry peers oozed love for the supermodel and her daughter in the comment section.

Kanwal had previously shared an adorable video of Zahra and Shehroz having a father-daughter moment.

The parents of one, Shahroz Sabzwari and Sadaf Kanwal, tied the knot in May 2020 in an intimate Nikkah ceremony. The couple welcomed their first child, Syeda Zahra, last year. Zahra is the second child of Sabzwari as he has a daughter Nooreh from his previous marriage to actress Syra Yousuf.

On the work front, Kanwal was recently seen in Apni Apni Love Story, Alif, and Lockdown.