Sajal Aly shares throwback picture from drama serial 'Alif'
LAHORE - Pakistani gorgeous TV star Sajal Ali has recently posed her favourite picture from the hit drama serial Alif. Sajal had played the role of Momina Sultan in spiritual romantic drama serial. Sharing the adorable picture on Instagram, Sajal wrote, “My favourite picture from #ALIF #Mominasultan.” She also asked the fans, “What did you like the most about Momina Sultan?”
Written by Umera Ahmed, the cast includes Hamza Ali Abbasi, Sajal Ali, Kubra Khan, Ahsan Khan, Manzar Sehbai, Saleem Mairaj, Lubna Aslam, and Osman Khalid Butt. Alif, A spiritual-romantic drama serial won the hearts of millions of viewers and became the talk of the town since its first episode aired in October last year.
Have you watched the super-hit drama serial? Let us know your views about it.
