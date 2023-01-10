Gold plunges by over Rs3,000 per tola after world pledges billions for Pakistan at Geneva moot

KARACHI – Gold prices dropped by over Rs3,000 per tola after the international community made flood aid pledges worth $11 billion for Pakistan at an international conference in Geneva.
According to All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of gold plunged by Rs3,300 per tola to settle at Rs181,800 while the price of 10 grams dipped by Rs2,829 to reach R155,864.
Goldsmiths had predicted that the gold could touch Rs200,00 per tola due to the rupee devaluation against the US dollar amid depleting foreign exchange reserves.
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the pledges of made at International Conference on Climate Change Resilient Pakistan for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of flood affected areas is a manifestation of the world's confidence in Pakistan's coalition government.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 10, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|234.3
|236.9
|Euro
|EUR
|268
|270.7
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|305
|308
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.6
|69.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.6
|67.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|164.15
|165.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|604
|608.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|174
|175.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|33.18
|33.43
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.5
|32.85
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.09
|29.44
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.76
|2.84
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.45
|2.51
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|737.84
|742.84
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|144
|145.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|589.88
|594.38
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.26
|62.76
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|170.12
|171.42
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|241.85
|243.6
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.59
|6.68
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs182,300 on Tuesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs156,300. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 143,800 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 167,600.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Karachi
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Islamabad
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Peshawar
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Quetta
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Sialkot
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Attock
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Gujranwala
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Jehlum
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Multan
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Gujrat
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Nawabshah
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Chakwal
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Hyderabad
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Nowshehra
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Sargodha
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Faisalabad
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Mirpur
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
