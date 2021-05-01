COAS Bajwa congratulates Iran on its Army Day

10:05 PM | 1 May, 2021
COAS Bajwa congratulates Iran on its Army Day
Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has sent greetings to Iran’s Army Commander Major-General Abdolrahim Mousavi on the occasion of the Islamic Republic of Iran's Army Day.

Pakistan values its fraternal relations with Iran very much, COAS said in the message.

“I sincerely wish that the existing friendship bonds between the two states will be further enhanced in the times ahead,” it noted.

Pakistan's army chief has extended his congratulations on the auspicious occasion of Iran’s army day in the message.

