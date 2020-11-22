Student with COVID-positive parents asked to appear in exam

ISLAMABAD – A private university in Pakistan’s federal capital is facing criticism for not providing exam relief to one of its students, whose parents have been tested positive with COVID-19 infection.

A screenshot, circulating on social media, show an electronic conversation between the student and his administrator at Fast University Islamabad. In the mail, Ghulam Muhammad informs the management that both his parents have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, attaching the test reports alongwith. The student also informs that he is “experiencing dry cough” but did not undergo the test because he was feeling well back then.

He then seeks for the official guidance regarding his first mid-term exam, scheduled tomorrow (Monday).

However, in reply to his mail, Mr. Amir Rehman from the university administration asks the boy to appear in exam while “following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) i.e. maintain the social distance and wearing the face mask all the time.”

@dcislamabad @hamzashafqaat Sir this is what administration of Fast university Islamabad is doing to their students. Can you please save us from this...

Please take notice of this pic.twitter.com/Fwowo2RAmJ — Stop Covid Spread! (@corona0005) November 22, 2020

Soon after the screenshot got viral, people took to Twitter to urge the authorities to probe into the matter and take necessary action.

This comes at a time when Pakistan is experiencing spike in Covid-19 cases with numbers being the highest in four months. Fifty-nine people lost their lives to the virus in a single day.

Meanwhile, the #closeallinstitutions was trending in Pakistan with many students asking the Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood to shut down all education institutes.

It's in the public for you to see what the administration of Fast Islamabad campus is doing. An error that can have impact of brobdingnagian measures. pic.twitter.com/M36aNOEYt0 — Kamaal R Khan (@kamalaarkhan) November 22, 2020

don’t make children regret being a part of this country. provide them a future, by taking care of their health first#closeallinstitutions @Shafqat_Mahmood @DrMuradPTI @ImranKhanPTI#closeallinstitutions pic.twitter.com/BV93ijm5CU — National MDCAT (@National_MDCAT) November 22, 2020