Maryam leaves PDM Peshawar rally after grandmother’s death in London
Web Desk
08:28 PM | 22 Nov, 2020
Maryam leaves PDM Peshawar rally after grandmother’s death in London
Share

PESHAWAR – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz had to leave Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Peshawar rally abruptly following the news of her grandmother Begum Shamim Akhtar passing away in London.

“I came to meet you but have just found out my grandmother passed away in London,” the vice-president of Pakistan’s opposition party said in a short address.

Maryam also asked the people to pray for the departed soul and the health of her father.

Begum Shamim Akhtar: Condolences pour in for ... 07:52 PM | 22 Nov, 2020

ISLAMABAD – Prominent figures in Pakistani politics have expressed their condolences over the over the death of ...

The Pakistan Democratic Movement is putting on a show of power with its rally in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa capital, where the PTI has been ruling for past seven years, as PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari vowed an "end" to the incumbent government with January as its "last month in power".

The PDM's central leadership — including Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Maryam Nawaz, Mahmood Khan Achakzai, Aimal Wali Khan, Sardar Akhtar Mengal, and Aftab Sherpao — were all present on stage, with a series of speeches by various political leaders delivered one after another.

More From This Category
Maryam leaves PDM Peshawar rally after ...
08:28 PM | 22 Nov, 2020
Begum Shamim Akhtar: Condolences pour in for ...
07:52 PM | 22 Nov, 2020
Student with COVID-positive parents asked to ...
06:20 PM | 22 Nov, 2020
PM Imran condoles death of Sharifs' mother
05:47 PM | 22 Nov, 2020
Army chief expresses condolences on demise of ...
05:13 PM | 22 Nov, 2020
Soldier martyred, 4 terrorists killed during IBO ...
04:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sana Khan ties the knot with Mufti Anas in private ceremony (VIDEO)
10:32 AM | 22 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr