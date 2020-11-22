Pakistan announce 35-man squad for New Zealand 2020/21

LAHORE – Pakistan will tour New Zealand to play three T20Is and two Tests in December and January, the country’s cricket board announced on Sunday.

A 35-man squad has been announced to allow for players to be selected not only for the Tests and T20Is, but for ‘A’ side (Shaheens) matches against New Zealand A, too.

Babar Azam will preside over his first Test series as skipper, having replaced Azhar Ali. Wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan has been named the vice-captain for the Test side. Shadab Khan will serve as Babar’s deputy in the T20Is.

The New Zealand bound squad participating in the Covid-19 protocols educational session, head coach Misbah-ul-Haq is briefing the players on the goals, targets and strategy for the tour.

Notable omissions from the 35-man squad include Fakhar Zaman, Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Amir and Shoaib Malik.

The first of three T20Is will take place at Eden Park on December 18. The first Test will begin on Boxing Day at Bay Oval, with the second Test to kick off on January 3 at Hagley Oval.

Here’s the 35-man squad:

Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Iftikhar Ahmed, Fawad Alam, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Haider Ali, Imam-Ul-Haq, Faheem Ashraf, Babar Azam, Danish Aziz, Imran Butt, Amad Butt, Zafar Gohar, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Shadab Khan, Sohail Khan, Zeeshan Malik, Shan Masood, Mohammad Musa, Rohail Nazir, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Abdullah Shafique, Khushdil Shah, Yasir Shah, Naseem Shah, Haris Sohail, Hussain Talat, Imad Wasim