Army chief expresses condolences on demise of Sharif’s mother
Web Desk
05:13 PM | 22 Nov, 2020
RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has expressed grief on the sad demise of Begum Shamim Akhtar.

According to the media wing of Pakistan Army, COAS expresses grief and heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of Begum Shamim Akhtar mother of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif / Mian Shehbaz Sharif “May Allah Almighty bless the departed soul in eternal peace - Ameen”, COAS.

Begum Shamim Akhtar, the mother of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has passed away at the age of 90 in London on Sunday(today). She was staying with her son at the Avenfield Apartments in London.

