Army chief expresses condolences on demise of Sharif’s mother
Share
RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has expressed grief on the sad demise of Begum Shamim Akhtar.
According to the media wing of Pakistan Army, COAS expresses grief and heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of Begum Shamim Akhtar mother of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif / Mian Shehbaz Sharif “May Allah Almighty bless the departed soul in eternal peace - Ameen”, COAS.
#COAS expresses grief and heartfelt condolences on sad demise of Begum Shamim Akhtar mother of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif / Mian Shehbaz Sharif “May Allah Almighty bless the departed soul in eternal peace - Ameen”, COAS— DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) November 22, 2020
Begum Shamim Akhtar, the mother of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has passed away at the age of 90 in London on Sunday(today). She was staying with her son at the Avenfield Apartments in London.
Mother of Nawaz, Shehbaz Sharif passes away in ... 02:59 PM | 22 Nov, 2020
LAHORE – Begum Shamim Akhtar, the mother of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has passed away at the age of 90 ...
- Army chief expresses condolences on demise of Sharif’s mother05:13 PM | 22 Nov, 2020
- Soldier martyred, 4 terrorists killed during IBO operation in North ...04:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2020
- Anwar Aziz Chaudhry, father of PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz passes away04:01 PM | 22 Nov, 2020
- Mother of Nawaz, Shehbaz Sharif passes away in London02:59 PM | 22 Nov, 2020
-
- Not so Pop! What went wrong with VELO Sound Station?11:45 PM | 21 Nov, 2020
- Indian comedian Bharti Sing, husband arrested for possessing drugs08:46 PM | 21 Nov, 2020
- New Pakistani couple start life journey with a puff!06:33 PM | 21 Nov, 2020
- Karachi among 10 cheapest cities to live in 202006:12 PM | 19 Nov, 2020
- 10 celebrity couples with huge age gaps04:01 PM | 17 Nov, 2020
- Top 6 best graphics cards you can buy in Pakistan11:33 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
- Top 15 Richest Senators of Pakistan09:30 PM | 11 Nov, 2020