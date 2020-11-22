Soldier martyred, 4 terrorists killed during IBO operation in North Waziristan: ISPR
RAWALPINDI – One Pakistani soldier has embraced martyrdom, while four terrorists have been gunned down during an Intelligence Based Operations (IBO) in North Waziristan on Sunday.
As per the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), an intense exchange of fire took place when security forces launched an attack on a terrorist hideout near Kaitu River, situated in North Waziristan.
Pakistan Army soldier Sadam, 27, who was a resident of Karak in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P), embraced martyrdom while bravely fighting for the country. Two other Pakistani soldiers sustained injuries during the crossfire.
As soon as the troops cordoned the area, terrorists opened fire to distract them and flee from the site. All terrorists, however, were gunned down by security forces during the operation.
At least six soldiers were martyred in an improvised explosive device (IED) attack on a security forces convoy in North Waziristan.
Earlier in October, 14 security personnel embraced martyrdom while confronting a large number of terrorists on Coastal Highway near Ormara.
