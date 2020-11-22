Soldier martyred, 4 terrorists killed during IBO operation in North Waziristan: ISPR
Web Desk
04:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2020
Soldier martyred, 4 terrorists killed during IBO operation in North Waziristan: ISPR
Share

RAWALPINDI – One Pakistani soldier has embraced martyrdom, while four terrorists have been gunned down during an Intelligence Based Operations (IBO) in North Waziristan on Sunday.

As per the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), an intense exchange of fire took place when security forces launched an attack on a terrorist hideout near Kaitu River, situated in North Waziristan.

Pakistan Army soldier Sadam, 27, who was a resident of Karak in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P), embraced martyrdom while bravely fighting for the country. Two other Pakistani soldiers sustained injuries during the crossfire.

As soon as the troops cordoned the area, terrorists opened fire to distract them and flee from the site. All terrorists, however, were gunned down by security forces during the operation.

At least six soldiers were martyred in an improvised explosive device (IED) attack on a security forces convoy in North Waziristan.

Earlier in October, 14 security personnel embraced martyrdom while confronting a large number of terrorists on Coastal Highway near Ormara.

14 security personnel martyred in Ormara attack: ... 08:33 AM | 16 Oct, 2020

RAWALPINDI - 14 security personnel embraced martyrdom while confronting a large number of terrorists on Coastal Highway ...

More From This Category
Soldier martyred, 4 terrorists killed during IBO ...
04:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2020
Anwar Aziz Chaudhry, father of PML-N leader ...
04:01 PM | 22 Nov, 2020
Mother of Nawaz, Shehbaz Sharif passes away in ...
02:59 PM | 22 Nov, 2020
Polling starts in Gilgit-Baltistan’s GBLA-3
02:50 PM | 22 Nov, 2020
'Terror alert' for Peshawar ahead of PDM rally
02:16 PM | 22 Nov, 2020
Pakistani construction worker’s video wins ...
02:04 PM | 22 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Former Bollywood actor Sana Khan ties the knot with Mufti Anas in private ceremony (Video)
10:32 AM | 22 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr