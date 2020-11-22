Anwar Aziz Chaudhry, father of PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz passes away
04:01 PM | 22 Nov, 2020
Share
NAROWAL - Anwar Aziz Chaudhry, father of Danial Aziz, has passed away at the age of 89, family sources confirmed on Sunday. He has served as Federal Minister of Railway & Law and Defense.
Chaudhry was a seasoned politician and was known as the father of politics in Shakargarh, a tehsil headquarters of Punjab's Norowal city.
He has also represented Pakistan in the 1948 Olympics as a swimmer.
More info to follow...
- Soldier martyred, 4 terrorists killed during IBO operation in North ...04:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2020
- Anwar Aziz Chaudhry, father of PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz passes away04:01 PM | 22 Nov, 2020
- Mother of Nawaz, Shehbaz Sharif passes away in London02:59 PM | 22 Nov, 2020
-
-
Former Bollywood actor Sana Khan ties the knot with Mufti Anas in private ceremony (Video)
10:32 AM | 22 Nov, 2020
- Not so Pop! What went wrong with VELO Sound Station?11:45 PM | 21 Nov, 2020
- Indian comedian Bharti Sing, husband arrested for possessing drugs08:46 PM | 21 Nov, 2020
- New Pakistani couple start life journey with a puff!06:33 PM | 21 Nov, 2020
- Karachi among 10 cheapest cities to live in 202006:12 PM | 19 Nov, 2020
- 10 celebrity couples with huge age gaps04:01 PM | 17 Nov, 2020
- Top 6 best graphics cards you can buy in Pakistan11:33 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
- Top 15 Richest Senators of Pakistan09:30 PM | 11 Nov, 2020