04:01 PM | 22 Nov, 2020
Anwar Aziz Chaudhry, father of PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz passes away
NAROWAL - Anwar Aziz Chaudhry, father of Danial Aziz, has passed away at the age of 89, family sources confirmed on Sunday. He has served as Federal Minister of Railway & Law and Defense.

Chaudhry was a seasoned politician and was known as the father of politics in Shakargarh, a tehsil headquarters of Punjab's Norowal city.

 He has also represented Pakistan in the 1948 Olympics as a swimmer.

More info to follow...

