Currency Exchange Glitch: Google shows 1 US Dollar as PKR 140, leaving users in frenzy

KARACHI – Pakistani volatile rupee made it to the world’s best-performing currency in recent times, showing significant foreign currency inflows, but a recent glitch by Google Finance left everyone in shock.

Google Finance made headlines in Pakistan after displaying erroneous exchange rates for the Pakistani Rupee. The leading search engine used by millions shows US Dollar at Rs. 140.89, while the actual rate stands at Rs277.

‘US Dollar to Pak Rupee at 140’

Due to a technical error, Google also shows several other currencies, including British Pound GBP listed at Rs175.2, far below the actual rate of Rs. 342.7. It shows Australian Dollar at Rs. 87.67, UAE Dirham at Rs. 38.3, and Saudi Riyal at Rs. 37.5.

The discrepancy, which seems to be a glitch in Google’s currency converter has caused confusion among users, with many relying on the tool for accurate currency exchange information. Several users even took to Twitter and other social portals to show the glitch by the tech giant.