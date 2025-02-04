Two factory owners arrested over militant group BLA’s slogans on bubblegums

FAISALABAD – Police have arrested owners of two factories in limits of Thikriwala, Faisalabad, police station after slogans of a militant group were found printed on the packing of bubblegums produced by them.

The wrappers of their products show slogans of the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), a terrorist group in Balochistan.

A case has been registered against the suspects identified as Muhammad Ahmed and Tahir Mohayyuddin under Section 505(2) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Police have also confiscated nine sacks and dozens of cartons of bubblegums during the action.

Earlier this week, eighteen soldiers were martyred while 23 terrorists were killed during two different operations in Balochistan.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said terrorists had attempted to establish road blocks in Mangocher area of Kalat district on night between 31 January and 1 February.

“On behest of inimical and hostile forces, this cowardly act of terrorism was aimed at disrupting the peaceful environment of Balochistan by targeting mainly the innocent civilians,” read the statement.

Security forces and law enforcement agencies were immediately mobilized, who successfully thwarted the evil design of terrorists and eliminated 12 terrorists, ensuring security and protection of the local populace.

“However, during the conduct of operations, eighteen brave sons of soil, having fought gallantly, made the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat,” ISPR said.

Separately, the ISPR said security forces had destroyed several hideouts of terrorists in Harnai district, killing 11 terrorists.