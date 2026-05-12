Gold Rates Today in Pakistan – Per Tola Gold, Silver Prices – 12 May 2026

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan stand at Rs4.88 Lac Per Tola on May 12, 2026, after latest losses in the global bullion market.

As of Tuesday, the price of 24Karat gold per tola fell by Rs5,300, settling at Rs488,362, while price of 10 grams of gold dropped by Rs4,544 to reach Rs418,961.

Gold Rates Today

Item Unit Price 24KGold Per tola Rs 488,362 24KGold 10 grams Rs 418,961 Silver Per tola Rs 8,513

18, 21, and 22 Karat Gold Prices

Gold Rate Unit 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola 444,122 423,938 363,375 Per 1 Gram 38,077 36,347 31,154 Per 10 Gram 380,774 363,466 311,542 Per Ounce 1,079,223 1,030,168 883,001

In the international market, gold also slipped by $53, bringing the global rate to $4,660 per ounce, along with a premium of $20. The downward movement in global prices has directly impacted local bullion rates, keeping traders cautious amid ongoing volatility.

Silver Rates in Pakistan

However, silver prices remained unchanged in the domestic market. The per tola rate of silver stood at Rs8,513, .

Market analysts say the continued fluctuations in international prices are likely to keep local bullion markets under pressure in the short term, with investors closely watching global economic signals for further direction.