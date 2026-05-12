Bill to extend Blue Passport facility to ex-lawmakers, their families divides Senate

ISLAMABAD – A legislative proposal in Senate to extend blue passport privileges to former parliamentarians and their families sparked debate but ultimately led to the bill being referred to a committee for further review.

Pakistan’s blue passport, commonly referred to as an official passport, is a special travel document granted to diplomats, government employees, and members of parliament for use during official foreign visits. It provides certain advantages such as faster visa processing and, in some cases, visa-free entry to selected countries when travelling on official duties.

During a session of the upper house, Senator Abdul Qadir presented the Passport Act Amendment Bill 2026, proposing changes to existing rules governing official passport privileges.

According to the objectives outlined in the bill, retired federal secretaries of Grade 22 currently receive free official (blue) passports for themselves, their spouses, and dependent children. However, former members of parliament do not have access to similar facilities. The proposal argued that bringing consistency to privileges for individuals who have served in high public offices is necessary, hence suggesting the extension of the facility to former lawmakers.

However, the proposal faced opposition during the session. The Minister of State for Interior, Talal Chaudhry, expressed reservations, stating that misuse of passports can impact their international credibility and emphasized that existing rules regarding blue passports for parliamentarians’ families are already clearly defined.

Despite the differing views, the matter did not proceed to a vote. Observing the sentiment of the house, the Senate chair remarked that a vote might not favor the government side, and suggested that the bill be referred to the relevant standing committee instead.

Following this, the bill was formally sent to the concerned committee for further deliberation and review.