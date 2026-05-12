At Least 7 martyred, including 2 KP police cops, in deadly Lakki Marwat Blast

LAKKI MARWAT – Terror revisited Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Lakki Marwat district as a powerful blast tore through busy Serai Naurang area, leaving at least seven people martyred, including two police officers, and injuring nearly dozen.

The devastating blast occurred at crowded square where traffic police wardens were carrying out routine duties to manage the flow of vehicles travelling between Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan. The intensity of blast was so strong that it damaged nearby premises, and vehicles.

An explosion caused by a Bomb has been reported near Railway Lines in Sarai Naurang, Lakki Marwat District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. According to Eyewitnesses, it was a Suicide attack, however officials have NOT confirmed anything yet. A Senior Police official said 2x Policemen… https://t.co/sfvI0uXb8C pic.twitter.com/y6akE2FfIe — Armed Forces Update (@ArmedUpdat1947) May 12, 2026

KP Police rushed to site and are still investigating the exact nature of the attack. Officials suspect either an explosives-laden loader rickshaw was parked at the site or a suicide bomber detonated the device in the crowded area. Bomb Disposal Squad experts were immediately dispatched to examine evidence and determine how the attack was carried out.

The martyred policemen were identified as Adil Jan and Rahatullah. Their bodies were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, while several of the injured were transferred to hospitals in Bannu due to the severity of their wounds. Among those injured were a teenage girl and a woman, highlighting the indiscriminate nature of the explosion.

Clips circulating on social media show horrifying destruction, with debris scattered across the road and damaged vehicles lining the blast site. Witnesses reported hearing a massive explosion that shook surrounding areas and triggered widespread panic among residents and commuters.

A heavy police contingent, led by the deputy superintendent of police of Naurang Circle, quickly arrived at the scene. Security forces cordoned off the area, launched an investigation, and began collecting forensic evidence.

Earlier, Rescue 1122 spokesperson Shahdab Khan confirmed that ambulances and rescue teams rushed to the scene moments after the blast. He urged the public to cooperate with emergency responders and stay away from the area to avoid hampering rescue operations.

KP CM Sohail Afridi took immediate notice of the incident and sought a detailed report from the provincial inspector general of police. Expressing deep sorrow over the loss of lives, he vowed full government support for the families of the deceased and directed authorities to provide the best possible medical treatment to the injured.