Relief for Imaan Mazari as SC orders IHC to decide Sentence suspension plea in 2 Weeks

ISLAMABAD – A legal battle over controversial tweets took new turn in Islamabad on Tuesday as the Supreme Court stepped in to push case forward. The top court directed Islamabad High Court to decide within two weeks the petitions filed by human rights lawyers Imaan Mazari and her husband Hadi Ali Chattha, who are seeking suspension of their prison sentences.

Supreme Court (SC) directed Islamabad High Court (IHC) to decide within two weeks petitions filed by human rights lawyers Imaan Mazari and her husband Hadi Ali Chattha seeking suspension of their prison sentences.

A 3-member bench of the apex court, comprising Justice Shahid Waheed, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan, and Justice Shafi Siddiqui, issued directive while hearing the matter. The court also made it clear that the case would remain pending before the Supreme Court until the IHC decides on the pending petitions.

Imaan Mazari’s counsel informed bench that Islamabad High Court had not taken up the matter for over two months. He argued that the petitioners were being denied effective relief at the high court level, despite repeated delays.

Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan noted during proceedings that the IHC had not issued any adverse order against the couple, adding that their petitions had not been rejected.

Justice Shahid Waheed further observed that the bench expected the high court to decide the matter within a strict two-week timeframe, effectively putting pressure on the IHC to expedite proceedings.

The petitioners’ lawyer urged apex court to formally direct IHC to announce its verdict without further delay. In response, Justice Afghan raised a legal question regarding the parameters under which a sentence can be suspended, asking when such relief is typically granted in law.

Imaan Mazari Case

Pakistani human rights lawyer Imaan Zainab Mazari and her husband, fellow lawyer Hadi Ali Chattha, were sentenced to 17 years in prison each on 24 January 2026 by an Islamabad court. The couple was convicted under Pakistan’s Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) for their social media posts (mainly on X/Twitter) between 2021 and 2025.

The posts allegedly contained “anti-state” content, including criticism of the military, support for Baloch and Pashtun activists, and highlighting cases of enforced disappearances.They were arrested on 23 January 2026 while heading to court. Rights groups have strongly criticized the trial as rushed and lacking due process.

Amnesty International and UN experts called convictions an attack on free speech and demanded their immediate release, describing them as prisoners of conscience.As of May 2026, both remain in Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi.