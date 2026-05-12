Per Tola Gold price nears Rs493,000 in Pakistan amid new gains

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan bounced back strongly on Tuesday, amid renewed momentum in international bullion markets and pushing local rates close to the historic Rs493,000 mark per tola once again.

Data shared by Saraffa Association shows price of 24-karat gold surged by Rs4,100 in a single day, taking the per-tola rate to Rs492,462. Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of gold also recorded a significant increase of Rs3,515, reaching Rs422,206.

The sharp rise comes only a day after gold prices had witnessed a noticeable decline, highlighting the continued volatility in both local and global precious metals markets.

Silver prices also joined the upward trend in Pakistan. The price of silver per tola climbed by Rs395, settling at Rs8,908 amid stronger investor interest in precious metals.

Gold rates throughout May 2026 remained unstable, with frequent fluctuations keeping traders and buyers on edge. On May 12, the per-tola price stood at Rs491,400, while between May 9 and May 11 it remained around Rs484,500. Earlier in the month, rates fluctuated between Rs477,500 and Rs488,500, reflecting ongoing market uncertainty and changing global economic conditions.

Internationally, gold prices also recorded strong gains. The global bullion rate jumped by $41 per ounce, reaching $4,701, including a $20 premium. Analysts believe the increase reflects renewed buying activity and stronger sentiment in global trading markets.

The continued rise in gold prices has intensified concerns for consumers and jewellers in Pakistan, particularly ahead of the wedding and festive seasons, as many buyers struggle with record-high rates. At the same time, investors continue to view gold as a safer asset amid economic uncertainty and inflationary pressures worldwide.