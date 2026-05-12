Vip Protocol Entry Of Pakistani Drug Queen Anmol Pinki In Karachi Court Goes Viral

KARACHI – Pakistan’s alleged biggest cocaine dealer, Anmol aka “Pinky,” was presented before the city court in Karachi, and people were shocked to see the high-profile suspect without handcuffs and under police protocol, raising serious questions over the handling of such cases in Pakistan.

Anmol Pinky was arrested earlier by Karachi police, and during her custody, Pinky reportedly remained confident and even claimed she would be released soon. Later, she was brought to the city court by the investigation wing under protocol.

کراچی کی کوکین ڈیلر جو کراچی اور سندھ کے ہر بڑے اور بااثر لوگوں کو کوکین بیچتی ہے.

یہ ہے کراچی کی انمول عرف پنکی جس کا انداز بتاتا ہے کہ وہ کون ہے اور کیا ہے. pic.twitter.com/cYOvBWJtmc — Aurangzeb Butt PTI (@Aurangzebbutt) May 12, 2026

What shocked observers inside the court was the manner of her appearance as Pinky was seen walking ahead freely in T-shirt and trousers, while the investigating officer followed behind and even guided her route inside the court premises. At the time of production, standard security SOPs appeared to be ignored, as she was neither handcuffed nor tightly secured by police personnel.

Eyewitness accounts further revealed that Pinky was using a mobile phone to speak with her lawyer during the proceedings. She was also seen interacting casually, smiling, and exchanging light conversation with individuals present in the courtroom, adding to the controversy surrounding her court appearance.

Police had sought a 14-day physical remand from the court; however, they were unable to secure it. Instead, the court granted initial custody. Two separate cases have reportedly been registered against Anmol Pinky.

Authorities allege that she is involved in the large-scale cocaine trade worth billions of rupees across Pakistan, and is being described by police sources as not only one of the country’s biggest drug dealers but also a key figure in drug supply networks.

Internet users criticised relaxed treatment she received in court, with no handcuffs and minimal visible security arrangements, despite the seriousness of the charges. The incident has sparked questions about law enforcement procedures and alleged lapses in handling high-risk suspects.