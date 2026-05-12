Death toll in Lakki Marwat blast rises to nine as dozens injured

LAKKI MARWAT – The number of people killed in a deadly blast near the Naurang police station in Lakki Marwat climbed to nine on Tuesday, while dozens of others were injured, according to police officials.

District Police Officer Nazir Khan said 23 injured victims were still receiving medical treatment, while seven people with minor injuries had been discharged after first aid. The explosion also caused significant damage to nearby shops and vehicles.

Police said the blast took place close to a rickshaw in Naurang Bazaar located in the Sarai Naurang area. Rescue teams shifted the bodies of the victims to Naurang Hospital soon after the incident.

Authorities confirmed that two traffic police officials were among those killed in the explosion. Hospital sources said several women and children were also among the injured. Following the incident, an emergency was declared at Sarai Naurang Hospital to handle the situation.

DPO Nazir Khan stated that the attackers had used a vehicle packed with more than one maund of explosives. He added that investigators were examining whether the attack was carried out through a suicide bombing or a remote-controlled device.

Separately, Sohail Afridi sought a detailed report from the Inspector General of Police and described the incident as deeply tragic. He assured that the provincial government would provide all possible assistance to the victims and their families.

Meanwhile, Shehbaz Sharif expressed sorrow over the deaths, including the two traffic police officers, and said terrorists would not be allowed to disrupt peace and development in the country. He directed authorities to conduct an immediate investigation and ensure those responsible are brought to justice.

Pakistan has witnessed a rise in militant violence, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, since the Afghan Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021. Islamabad has repeatedly urged Kabul to stop militant groups from using Afghan territory to launch attacks inside Pakistan.

Despite several rounds of talks and a ceasefire agreement reached in October 2025, tensions between the two countries have continued, with Pakistan launching Operation Ghazab lil-Haq earlier this year in response to escalating cross-border attacks.