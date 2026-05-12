Xinhua chief meets Arab media officials ahead of Global South forum in Cairo

CAIRO – President of Xinhua News Agency Fu Hua met senior Arab media and government officials in Cairo on Monday ahead of the Global South Media and Think Tank Forum Chinese-Arab Partnership Conference, set to begin on May 12.

Among those attending the meeting were Iraqi News Agency (INA) Director General Sattar Shareef, Lebanese Information Ministry Director General Hassan Falha and Yemen’s Deputy Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Hussein Basleem.

Fu said Xinhua attached great importance to coverage of Iraq, Lebanon and Yemen, and expressed willingness to deepen cooperation with media organisations and government institutions in the Arab world.

He said both sides could expand collaboration in news reporting, technological innovation, personnel exchanges, and cultural exchange, while jointly highlighting cooperation between China and Arab states, as well as the broader aspirations of Global South countries for peace, stability, and independent development.

Shareef praised Xinhua’s professionalism and influence in international journalism, saying the INA valued its longstanding relationship with the Chinese news agency.

He added that the Iraqi agency was ready to broaden cooperation with Xinhua to further promote Iraq-China friendship and mutual understanding between the two peoples.

Falha said Xinhua’s extensive experience in journalism and media technology served as an important reference for Arab media institutions, expressing hope for greater experience-sharing and stronger Lebanon-China media cooperation.

Basleem also commended Xinhua’s reporting on Yemen and regional developments, noting the agency’s longstanding ties with Yemeni media organisations and its positive reputation among Yemeni audiences.

He said Yemen looked forward to enhancing cooperation with Xinhua in areas including professional exchanges and media technology.

The Global South Media and Think Tank Forum Chinese-Arab Partnership Conference is jointly hosted by Xinhua News Agency and the League of Arab States. Discussions during the conference are expected to focus on peaceful development, digital innovation, diverse narratives and cultural exchange.