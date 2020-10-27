CTD arrests Al-Qaeda terrorist from Punjab
10:26 AM | 27 Oct, 2020
LAHORE – The Counter-Terrorism Department Punjab in an intelligence-based operation arrested a terrorist affiliated with banned terrorist organisation al-Qaeda in Arifwala.
As per the officials, the arrested man is Faisal Qayum Imran who was planning to conduct a terrorist attack on a sensitive installation in Bahawalnagar.
A hand grenade was recovered from the possession, he added.
The case has been registered in Police Station CTD Multan.
