02:11 PM | 9 Mar, 2021
Indian bride dies due to 'excessive crying'
BHUBANESWAR – In a tragic accident, a bride in eastern Indian state of Odisa passed away on her wedding day due to cardiac arrest.

Gupteswari Sahoo aka Rosy tied the knot with Bisikesan Pradhan of Bolangir district last Thursday. As the family members gathered to send her off to her husband’s home, the bride started crying and fainted.

The celebrations soon turned into mourning as she collapsed, the family members sprayed water on her and even slapped her face to bring her back to consciousness but to no avail.

She was rushed to the Dunguripallu CHC emergency where doctors proclaimed, she was brought dead.

Rosy passed away either on the way to the hospital or at the house itself. The cause of death was identified as cardiac failure.

Doctor said that cardiac arrests can happen due to emotionally stressful events which may lead to limitation of the heart’s ability to pump effectively.

A relative at the wedding said Rosy was upset prior to her wedding because of her father’s death a few months ago.

Rosy’s body has been sent for a post-mortem and the final results will be presented after the autopsy.

