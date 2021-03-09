Indian bride dies due to 'excessive crying'
Share
BHUBANESWAR – In a tragic accident, a bride in eastern Indian state of Odisa passed away on her wedding day due to cardiac arrest.
Gupteswari Sahoo aka Rosy tied the knot with Bisikesan Pradhan of Bolangir district last Thursday. As the family members gathered to send her off to her husband’s home, the bride started crying and fainted.
The celebrations soon turned into mourning as she collapsed, the family members sprayed water on her and even slapped her face to bring her back to consciousness but to no avail.
She was rushed to the Dunguripallu CHC emergency where doctors proclaimed, she was brought dead.
Rosy passed away either on the way to the hospital or at the house itself. The cause of death was identified as cardiac failure.
Doctor said that cardiac arrests can happen due to emotionally stressful events which may lead to limitation of the heart’s ability to pump effectively.
A relative at the wedding said Rosy was upset prior to her wedding because of her father’s death a few months ago.
Rosy’s body has been sent for a post-mortem and the final results will be presented after the autopsy.
Bride dies on wedding night because of inhumane ... 04:04 PM | 17 Jan, 2018
With the recent resurgence of people coming out with their own stories regarding sexual abuse and harassment, one ...
- Gunmen open fire at Punjab University03:16 PM | 9 Mar, 2021
- Bank Alfalah National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold ...03:04 PM | 9 Mar, 2021
-
-
- Indian bride dies due to 'excessive crying'02:11 PM | 9 Mar, 2021
-
- Ranbir Kapoor tests positive for Covid-19 infection01:42 PM | 9 Mar, 2021
- Charlie Chaplin's films all set to return to cinemas worldwide12:56 PM | 9 Mar, 2021
- 10 celebrities who are left-handed05:11 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021