Veteran Pakistani actress Zeba shifted to ICU
Web Desk
02:27 PM | 9 Mar, 2021
Veteran Pakistani actress Zeba shifted to ICU
Share

Former film star Zeba Begum was hospitalised on Tuesday after her health deteriorated.

The 75-year-old actress has been shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) in a private hospital in Rawalpindi. Suffering from chest pains and cardiac issues, the family confirmed that she is now doing better post-treatment.

Apart from being a successful box office actor,  Zeba was awarded the millennium award in 1999.

Moreover, the iconic actress had an impressive resume of filmography with a career spanning two decades. She is also a three times winner of the Nigar Award and the recipient of the millennium award in 1999.

One of the most graceful screen actresses of Pakistani cinema, she made her last film appearance in 1989.

The gorgeous star Zeba Begum is the widow of late Pakistani superstar Muhammad Ali. The Pakistani silver screen is also remembered for introducing the most famous on-screen couple in Soth Asian cinema history.

Ejaz Durrani, ex-husband of Madam Noor Jehan, ... 01:30 PM | 1 Mar, 2021

The husband of late Madam Noor Jehan, Ejaz Durrani, has passed away in Lahore. The first hero of Pakistani cinema who ...

More From This Category
Malala to produce dramas, comedies, documentaries ...
02:54 PM | 9 Mar, 2021
'Targeted attack' – Chinese national among two ...
01:57 PM | 9 Mar, 2021
Ranbir Kapoor tests positive for Covid-19 ...
01:42 PM | 9 Mar, 2021
Senate elections video scandal – PTI to share ...
01:19 PM | 9 Mar, 2021
Charlie Chaplin's films all set to return to ...
12:56 PM | 9 Mar, 2021
Gilgit Baltistan Assembly adopts resolution ...
12:32 PM | 9 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Malala to produce dramas, comedies, documentaries with AppleTV
02:54 PM | 9 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr