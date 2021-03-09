Veteran Pakistani actress Zeba shifted to ICU
Former film star Zeba Begum was hospitalised on Tuesday after her health deteriorated.
The 75-year-old actress has been shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) in a private hospital in Rawalpindi. Suffering from chest pains and cardiac issues, the family confirmed that she is now doing better post-treatment.
Apart from being a successful box office actor, Zeba was awarded the millennium award in 1999.
Moreover, the iconic actress had an impressive resume of filmography with a career spanning two decades. She is also a three times winner of the Nigar Award and the recipient of the millennium award in 1999.
One of the most graceful screen actresses of Pakistani cinema, she made her last film appearance in 1989.
The gorgeous star Zeba Begum is the widow of late Pakistani superstar Muhammad Ali. The Pakistani silver screen is also remembered for introducing the most famous on-screen couple in Soth Asian cinema history.
