June 21 – the longest day of the year
Web Desk
01:25 PM | 21 Jun, 2021
June 21 – the longest day of the year
Share

June 21 marks the longest day as Summer Solstice 2021 is on the horizon at a time when summers are at their peak in the Northern Hemisphere.

Countries including Pakistan lie in the northern hemisphere of the globe and will experience the longest day of the year. On this day, one of the earth's poles has its maximum tilt toward the sun.

The sun also reaches its highest point in the sky, due to which the daylight lasts longer than the rest of the days. The process happens twice yearly, once in each hemisphere. It refers to the longest day and the shortest night of the year in the Northern Hemisphere.

The sun will be overhead the Tropic of Cancer in the midday, researchers call it the beginning of astronomical summer. Planet earth does not spin on a vertical axis as it is titled so the amount of sunlight that reaches different regions of the earth changes during the year as it orbits the sun.

During Summer Solstice, it is summertime in Britain, the USA, Canada, Russia, India, and China and it is the longest day of the year while it is winter time in Australia, Argentina, Chile, New Zealand, and South Africa and it is the shortest day of the year.

The word ‘Solstice’ comes from Latin, which means when the sun stands still because the sun is around for so long that it appears to be still, with the movement of the earth’s orbit notwithstanding.

Solar eclipse 'Ring of fire' in Pakistan today— ... 10:22 AM | 21 Jun, 2020

LAHORE - Solar eclipse in Pakistan has begun today (Sunday) during which  the sun appeared like a circle or ring ...

More From This Category
Pakistan Army chief arrives in Azerbaijan to ...
02:59 PM | 21 Jun, 2021
Karachi's Green Line Bus project ‘comes to a ...
03:43 PM | 21 Jun, 2021
Remembering Benazir Bhutto on 68th birth ...
02:25 PM | 21 Jun, 2021
PM Imran Khan postpones UK visit
02:04 PM | 21 Jun, 2021
Lahore court grants Shehbaz Sharif, son interim ...
01:48 PM | 21 Jun, 2021
Punjab reopens Covid vaccination sites after ...
12:36 PM | 21 Jun, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Usain Bolt welcomes newborn twin sons
03:20 PM | 21 Jun, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr