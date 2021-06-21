Lahore court grants Shehbaz Sharif, son interim bail in sugar scam

LAHORE – The session’s court Monday approved interim bail of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leaders Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz in the sugar scandal case.

Additional session judge Syed Ali Abbas conducted a hearing on the matter and sought a report from Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in this regard.

Meanwhile, the court barred the authorities from arresting former Punjab CM and his son till July 10.

Prior to the development, the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly had decided to appear before the FIA on June 22 in the sugar scandal case after consultation with a legal team while Hamza Shahbaz will also appear before on June 24.

Earlier, the federal investigators have sent a performa comprising 20 questions to PML-N President in Ramazan Sugar Mills and money laundering cases.

The 20-question performa was sent to the PML-N president through his legal adviser so that he could answer them when he appears before the investigation team.

Officials noted that the tax returns filed by former Punjab CM with the FBR and details of bank accounts contradicted each other. It also observed that the source of income of Rs3 to Rs4 billion deposited in the PML-N president’s wife and children’s bank accounts had not been disclosed.

The investigation agency maintained that those involved in the speculative pricing of sugar had deposited money in Shehbaz’s account but had not revealed how much sugar was sold to them.