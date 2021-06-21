PM Imran Khan postpones UK visit
01:48 PM | 21 Jun, 2021
PM Imran Khan postpones UK visit
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday postponed his visit to the United Kingdom in wake of the internal, political, and regional situation in the country.

Reports in local media quoting sources said the premier has decided not to visit the UK in July as he has decided to stay in the country amid the completion of the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan.

Sources further revealed that the Prime Minister's visit to the United Kingdom is likely to be scheduled by the end of this year.

On June 07, PM mulls to visit Britain at the invitation of his British counterpart, Boris Johnson. It was earlier reported that the PM’s visit might take place alongside the Pakistan cricket team’s tour of England in July.

This is a developing story, more to follow…

