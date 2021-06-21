Will Smith all set to release his memoir in November
Web Desk
02:46 PM | 21 Jun, 2021
Hollywood star Will Smith is all set to spill the details of his life with the world through a memoir.

Penguin Press announced Sunday that Smith will release his memoir called 'Will' on November 9.

Buckling up to bare it all, the charismatic star shared a photo of the book’s cover art on his Instagram handle.

Smith went on to say that he is  “finally ready” to release the memoir after working on the book for two years. His book will be published by Penguin Press, an imprint of Penguin Random House and co-authored by Mark Manson.

Terming it as a 'labour of love', he will also narrate the audiobook of Will from Penguin Random House Audio.

Delving into details regarding the chronicles of his life, the book will indulge in details about his early days in West Philadelphia to propelling in unprecedented fame as an actor-rapper.

The Just The Two Of Us actor is a two-time Academy Award nominee and won a four-time Grammy winner.

With an impressive filmography, the 52-year-old starred in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Bad Boys, Men in Black and Pursuit of Happyness. He’s won Grammys for 'Summertime', 'Men In Black,' 'Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It' and 'Parents Just Don’t Understand.'

Usain Bolt, wife welcome twin sons
03:20 PM | 21 Jun, 2021

