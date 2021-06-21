Usain Bolt, wife welcome twin sons

03:20 PM | 21 Jun, 2021
Usain Bolt, wife welcome twin sons
Congratulations are in order for legendary sprinter Usain Bolt and his partner, who have just welcomed twin boys named Thunder Bolt and Saint Leo Bolt.

Bolt’s propelled to unprecedented stardom in a matter of five years as he became the youngest world-junior gold medallist ever in the 2002 World Junior Championships.

Turning to his Instagram handle, the 34-year-old announced the happy news on Father's Day, with a lightning bolt emoji next to each of his newborn's names.

The gorgeous family portrait involved the champion posing with his partner Kasi Bennett and their twin boys along with one-year-old daughter Olympia.

Olympia Lightning was born in May 2020 and her name was announced publicly two months later.

The Jamaican sprinting icon retired from athletics in 2017 and still holds the 100m and 200m world records, making him the fastest man in history.

