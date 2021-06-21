Pakistan set to allow Kyrgyzstan to use its ports

PAKISTAN/BISHKEK – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has assured Kyrgyzstan, a landlocked country in South Asia, of complete facilitation in access to Pakistani ports.

During the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Qureshi met with his Kyrgyz counterpart Ruslan Kazakbaev and expressed Pakistan’s readiness to assist in the use of seaports by Kyrgyzstan in Karachi and Gwadar.

He stressed the need to activate the four-sided agreement that includes Pakistan, China, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan on transit transport.

In a press release issued by the service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, both Foreign Ministers discussed the need to increase the level of bilateral cooperation, hold regular inter-ministerial political consultations besides organizing the exchange of official visits.

In a bid to boost trade and economic cooperation, the Kyrgyz FM minister suggested the Pakistani side hold the next meeting of the intergovernmental commission this year.

In addition, the Pakistani Foreign Minister Mahmood Qureshi also invited his Kyrgyz counterpart to pay an official visit to Islamabad.

Qureshi also discussed the withdrawal of the international troops from Afghanistan. Both also pledged to pay special attention to the issues of joint countering terrorism, drug trafficking, and strengthening regional security.