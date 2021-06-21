ACCA topper Zara Naeem Dar shares an adorable fan moment with Asim Azhar

Global ACCA topper Zara Naeem Dar became the pride of Pakistan as she was declared the global prize winner for scoring the highest marks in the financial reporting exam ACCA conducted in December 2020

Thrust into the limelight, Dar has been spotted mingling with celebrities but recently she had a memorable fan moment with Asim Azhar.

Zara turned to her Instagram handle as she penned a note in the praise of the Ghalat Fehmi star upon experiencing a fan moment.

"I’m way too excited to not be posting this right now cause I got to meet the person I’d listen to on repeat every day in my early teens (till date)."

Further, she went on to say, "And my respect for him has gone up like ???? To have achieved so much at such a young age, and yet be so humble."

Dar confessed that she feels like the luckiest girl in the world over Azhar's acknowledgement, "I wish you many more successes,".

Global ACCA topper Zara Naeem Dar made headlines around the same time as the pawri girl Dananeer Mobeen in February.

While Mobeen is best friends with drama sweetheart Hania Aamir, Dar keeps a low profile on social media.

The news of the prodigy spread like wildfire with people applauding Dar as she was labelled as the pride of the nation by topping the ACCA exams across the globe.