Pakistani ACCA topper Zara Dar pens a heartwarming note about parents
Pakistani student Zara Naeem Dar was declared the global prize winner for scoring the highest marks in the financial reporting exam of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) conducted in December 2020.
The news of the prodigy spread like wildfire with people praising Dar and labelling her as the pride of the nation by topping the ACCA exams across the globe.
Despite her becoming an inspiration to many and propelling to fame, Zara is super humble as she credits her parents for her success.
Turning to her Instagram handle, Dar penned a heartfelt note for her father as she termed him as her unconditional support.
'The most safest hand for a girl is her father’s hand.. I’m most confident with him by my side cause I know he’s always there to support, come what may. ???? (even when mama says no "
View this post on Instagram
Further, she wrote, "Be grateful for your parents as they’re the most precious blessing in your life (the sooner we realise the better). May Allah bless our parents with good health and a righteous long life. Ameen "
View this post on Instagram
The ACCA topper has an active presence on her social media where she keeps her fans updated by dropping post from her private life.
