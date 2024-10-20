Jumbo Jump Lands in Lahore’s DHA

LAHORE – Jumbo Jump, the Guinness World Record holder certified world’s most considerable inflatable experience, is all set to debut in Lahore.

After a spectacular success in Karachi, Jumbo Jump is ready to open its doors with a grand launch event on Friday, October 18th, 2024. With even more excitement and attractions, Jumbo Jump promises to be bigger and better, offering an unforgettable experience for the vibrant people of Lahore.

Jumbo Jump boasts an array of exhilarating attractions that promise to captivate thrill-seekers of all ages. These include the Jumbo Drop, a towering 40ft slide that promises to deliver an adrenaline rush. The Toon Town, where various sports activities await the younger audience, ensures a day filled with laughter and camaraderie. The Titan Trail, a challenging obstacle course, will test agility, endurance, and determination. And, of course, the centrepiece of the experience, the Jumbo Castle, the largest inflatable castle in the world, promises boundless fun for all visitors.

An exciting new addition for Lahore is the inclusion of 6 state-of-the-art padel courts. These courts allow visitors to enjoy this rapidly growing sport in a fun and family-friendly environment. The courts are designed to cater to players of all skill levels, adding yet another layer of adventure to the entire experience.

Jumbo Jump has redefined family entertainment by creating a safe, inclusive, and enjoyable environment for all ages. The facility ensures a secure space for kids, mommies, and families to enjoy fun attractions without concern. Separate sections for adults and children provide an engaging experience for everyone, while the safety measures at Jumbo Jump allow parents to relax as their kids explore the inflatable wonderland.

Jumbo Jump isn’t just about fun and adventure; it also offers an exciting way to stay active. The wide range of physical activities, from bouncing in the Jumbo Castle to tackling the Titan Trail, provides a great cardio workout, helping participants stay active and burn calories while enjoying themselves. It’s the perfect place for visitors of all ages to combine entertainment with fitness, ensuring they leave with great memories and a healthy dose of exercise.

Reflecting on the launch, Safeer Khan, COO of Jumbo Jump, said, “The idea of Jumbo Jump is simple: creating an entertainment opportunity for the people of Pakistan that the entire family can enjoy and participate in. We wanted to create a space where fun meets fitness, so while you’re laughing and bouncing around, you’re also incorporating cardio into your day and burning calories. It’s also the ideal spot for kids to celebrate birthdays and for schools to organize fun-filled field trips with teachers and students. With our incredible success in Karachi, we can’t wait to bring the magic of Jumbo Jump to Lahore. This isn’t just an adventure experience—it’s a place to create lasting memories with your loved ones. And with the addition of padel courts in Lahore, we’re excited to offer even more for families and thrill-seekers alike.”

Apart from the inflatable attractions, Jumbo Jump Lahore will feature dedicated sections for adults and children, providing everyone with a safe, engaging experience. Visitors can also enjoy a variety of food stalls to complement the day’s activities, making it a true all-day adventure.

Jumbo Jump officially opens on October 19th, 2024, at U Park Street No. 2, Sector U, DHA Phase 8, Lahore, Punjab. Whether bouncing into childhood nostalgia or creating new memories with your family, Jumbo Jump is the place to be for boundless fun, fitness, and adventure.