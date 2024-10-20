Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Jumbo Jump Lands in Lahore’s DHA

Jumbo Jump Lands In Lahores Dha

LAHORE – Jumbo Jump, the Guinness World Record holder certified world’s most considerable inflatable experience, is all set to debut in Lahore.

After a spectacular success in Karachi, Jumbo Jump is ready to open its doors with a grand launch event on Friday, October 18th, 2024. With even more excitement and attractions, Jumbo Jump promises to be bigger and better, offering an unforgettable experience for the vibrant people of Lahore.

Jumbo Jump boasts an array of exhilarating attractions that promise to captivate thrill-seekers of all ages. These include the Jumbo Drop, a towering 40ft slide that promises to deliver an adrenaline rush. The Toon Town, where various sports activities await the younger audience, ensures a day filled with laughter and camaraderie. The Titan Trail, a challenging obstacle course, will test agility, endurance, and determination. And, of course, the centrepiece of the experience, the Jumbo Castle, the largest inflatable castle in the world, promises boundless fun for all visitors.

An exciting new addition for Lahore is the inclusion of 6 state-of-the-art padel courts. These courts allow visitors to enjoy this rapidly growing sport in a fun and family-friendly environment. The courts are designed to cater to players of all skill levels, adding yet another layer of adventure to the entire experience.

Jumbo Jump has redefined family entertainment by creating a safe, inclusive, and enjoyable environment for all ages. The facility ensures a secure space for kids, mommies, and families to enjoy fun attractions without concern. Separate sections for adults and children provide an engaging experience for everyone, while the safety measures at Jumbo Jump allow parents to relax as their kids explore the inflatable wonderland.

Jumbo Jump Lands In Lahores Dha

Jumbo Jump isn’t just about fun and adventure; it also offers an exciting way to stay active. The wide range of physical activities, from bouncing in the Jumbo Castle to tackling the Titan Trail, provides a great cardio workout, helping participants stay active and burn calories while enjoying themselves. It’s the perfect place for visitors of all ages to combine entertainment with fitness, ensuring they leave with great memories and a healthy dose of exercise.

Reflecting on the launch, Safeer Khan, COO of Jumbo Jump, said, “The idea of Jumbo Jump is simple: creating an entertainment opportunity for the people of Pakistan that the entire family can enjoy and participate in. We wanted to create a space where fun meets fitness, so while you’re laughing and bouncing around, you’re also incorporating cardio into your day and burning calories. It’s also the ideal spot for kids to celebrate birthdays and for schools to organize fun-filled field trips with teachers and students. With our incredible success in Karachi, we can’t wait to bring the magic of Jumbo Jump to Lahore. This isn’t just an adventure experience—it’s a place to create lasting memories with your loved ones. And with the addition of padel courts in Lahore, we’re excited to offer even more for families and thrill-seekers alike.”

Apart from the inflatable attractions, Jumbo Jump Lahore will feature dedicated sections for adults and children, providing everyone with a safe, engaging experience. Visitors can also enjoy a variety of food stalls to complement the day’s activities, making it a true all-day adventure.

Jumbo Jump officially opens on October 19th, 2024, at U Park Street No. 2, Sector U, DHA Phase 8, Lahore, Punjab. Whether bouncing into childhood nostalgia or creating new memories with your family, Jumbo Jump is the place to be for boundless fun, fitness, and adventure.

 

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates – 20 Oct 2024 – Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Pound, Euro, Riyal, Dirham
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD USD 277.65 279.35
EUR EUR 300.95 303.70
GBP GBP 360.40 363.90
AED AED 75.25 75.90
SAR SAR 73.55 74.10
AUD AUD 185.25 187.50
BHD BHD 730.70 738.70
CAD CAD 201.65 204.05
CNY CNY 38.88 39.28
DKK DKK 40.29 40.69
HKD HKD 35.37 35.72
INR INR 3.34 3.45
JPY JPY 1.92 1.98
KWD KWD 896.87 906.37
MYR MYR 64.13 64.73
NZD NZD 170.21 178.21
NOK NOK 25.65 25.95
OMR OMR 715.20 723.70
QAR QAR 76.24 76.94
SGD SGD 210.75 212.75
SEK SEK 26.46 26.76
CHF CHF 318.90 321.70
THB THB 8.18 8.33
BDT BDT 2.56 2.61

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search