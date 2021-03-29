Punjab tightens coronavirus restrictions, businesses to close at 6pm from April 1

LAHORE – The Punjab government on Monday reimposed a number of restrictions to stern the third wave of novel Covid-19.

Considering an alarming rise of Covid cases in the Punjab capital, the top provincial authorities presided a meeting to review the worsening situation.

Apart from limiting business hours and closing parks and restaurants' dine-in services, the authorities also suspend Metro bus and Orange Line train services as well as public transport from April 1.

The government has made the wearing of face masks mandatory and a policy of micro smart lockdown will also be adopted.

Amid the deteriorating situation of COVID-19 cases in Punjab, the Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has decided to impose lockdown in cities with a rate of more than 12 percent. As per the latest figures on Monday, the positivity ratio in Lahore stands at 17%, 15 percent in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad stands at 15% while Sialkot and Multan stand at 12 percent.

On Sunday, authorities also imposed a complete ban on all gatherings including indoor and outdoor wedding events.