Covid-19: Lahore likely to go under complete lockdown as positivity rate rises to 21 pc

LAHORE – The provincial government considering a complete lockdown in the Punjab capital and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will attend the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) meeting today.

The Punjab Health Department and the district administration have prepared recommendations for an entire lockdown after the positivity rate has spiked up to an alarming 21 percent.

Provincial health minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid said the positivity rate in the city had touched 21pc while it is recorded at 14 percent in the province. Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant to Punjab CM also hinted at imposing a complete lockdown.

On Sunday, Pakistan’s top monitoring body banned all kinds of gatherings across Pakistan as the third wave of the novel virus intensifies.

On the other hand, Lahore police registered 44 cases against people for not wearing masks in various parts of the provincial capital. The cases were registered for violation of sections 6 and 7 of the Punjab Infectious Diseases Act 2020.