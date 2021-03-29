Covid-19: Lahore likely to go under complete lockdown as positivity rate rises to 21 pc
Share
LAHORE – The provincial government considering a complete lockdown in the Punjab capital and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will attend the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) meeting today.
The Punjab Health Department and the district administration have prepared recommendations for an entire lockdown after the positivity rate has spiked up to an alarming 21 percent.
Provincial health minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid said the positivity rate in the city had touched 21pc while it is recorded at 14 percent in the province. Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant to Punjab CM also hinted at imposing a complete lockdown.
Pakistan reports over 4,000 new Covid19 cases for ... 08:36 AM | 29 Mar, 2021
ISLAMABAD –Pakistan on Monday recorded at least 4,525 new Covid-19 cases while 41 persons have lost their lives ...
On Sunday, Pakistan’s top monitoring body banned all kinds of gatherings across Pakistan as the third wave of the novel virus intensifies.
On the other hand, Lahore police registered 44 cases against people for not wearing masks in various parts of the provincial capital. The cases were registered for violation of sections 6 and 7 of the Punjab Infectious Diseases Act 2020.
Pakistan bans all types of public gatherings to ... 03:52 PM | 28 Mar, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Sunday imposed complete ban on all types of ...
- Stepfather found guilty of murdering, raping 5-year-old in Faisalabad12:39 PM | 29 Mar, 2021
- Sha Posh - The notable fashion brand is developing and transforming ...12:12 PM | 29 Mar, 2021
- FIA issues call-up notices to sugar mills' owners including Maryam ...12:02 PM | 29 Mar, 2021
- Shab-e-Barat : Muslims to observe the night of fortune, forgiveness ...11:34 AM | 29 Mar, 2021
- Chinese company gets licence to manufacture liquor in Pakistan: ...10:44 AM | 29 Mar, 2021
- Sajal Aly criticised for wearing 'indecent' dress at party06:41 PM | 28 Mar, 2021
- Saba Qamar’s beau breaks silence over harassment allegations (VIDEO)04:54 PM | 28 Mar, 2021
- Kiss Kiss – Aslihan Hatun's grooves to 1997 hit song, leaving ...04:17 PM | 28 Mar, 2021
- Pakistan’s Faisal Mosque listed among top 50 most beautiful ...08:20 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Stars who don't believe in God08:37 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Stars who are also DJs11:59 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
- World’s top 5 happiest countries of 202109:06 PM | 19 Mar, 2021