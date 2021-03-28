Pakistan bans all types of public gatherings to stem spread of coronavirus
NCOC says indoor and outdoor weddings will be banned from April 5 onward
Share
ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Sunday imposed complete ban on all types of gatherings including social, cultural, political, sports and other events to stem the spread of coronavirus.
Federal Minister of Planning and Development Asad Umar chaired the meeting, whereas chief ministers of all four provinces attended it via video link. In a series of tweets, NCOC announced the decision taken on Sunday meeting.
All kind of gatherings (indoor / outdoor) will be banned with immediate effect. This will include all social, cultural, political, sports and other events.— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) March 28, 2021
However, weddings (including both indoor and outdoor) will be banned from April 5 onward. The provinces will be at liberty to implement restrictions as per the situation on ground, the NCOC said.
NCOC Special Session 28 March-Decisions— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) March 28, 2021
Complete ban on marriages (including indoor & Outdoor) from 5th April onwards. However, provinces will be at liberty to implement restrictions in early time frame as per the situation on ground.
NCOC will provide updated hotspot maps to Provinces for enforcement of Expanded lockdowns with effect from 29th March 21— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) March 28, 2021
“The government is also mulling the prospects of more restrictions on inter-provincial travelling. Various options for reduction of inter-provincial transport were considered," the NCOC statement read.
However, the final decision will be taken based on the input from all provinces and an analysis of the data about the number of inter-provincial commuters via air, rail and road, said the NCOC.
Held ncoc meeting today with provincial chief secretaries & reviewed the situation. Based on continuing increase in disease spread & fast pace at which hospital fill up is taking place, particularly critical covid patients, decided to further tighten restrictions.— Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) March 28, 2021
Federal Minister added that the decision has been taken because of the alarming spike of critical Covid-19 patients in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad. NCOC will meet again on April 7 to review the situation.
Maryam Nawaz's coronavirus test report comes out 12:32 PM | 28 Mar, 2021
LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz tested negative for the novel ...
In the last 24 hours, Pakistan reported 4,767 coronavirus cases and 57 deaths while the positivity ratio has also been alarming rising despite smart lockdown.
Pakistan hits new daily high of Covid-19 cases in ... 09:02 AM | 28 Mar, 2021
ISLAMABAD –Pakistan on Sunday recorded at least 4,767 confirmed Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day tally ...
-
- Services Hospital AMS found dead at Lahore hostel04:24 PM | 28 Mar, 2021
-
- Five killed as bus collides with trailer near Sheikhupura04:09 PM | 28 Mar, 2021
- Pakistan bans all types of public gatherings to stem spread of ...03:52 PM | 28 Mar, 2021
-
- NA Speaker Asad Qaiser meets ‘Kurulus: Osman’ lead actor in ...01:27 PM | 28 Mar, 2021
- Imran Ashraf imitates air hostess, watch the hilarious in-flight ...11:46 AM | 28 Mar, 2021
- Pakistan’s Faisal Mosque listed among top 50 most beautiful ...08:20 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Stars who don't believe in God08:37 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Stars who are also DJs11:59 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
- World’s top 5 happiest countries of 202109:06 PM | 19 Mar, 2021