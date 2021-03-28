Pakistan bans all types of public gatherings to stem spread of coronavirus

NCOC says indoor and outdoor weddings will be banned from April 5 onward
03:52 PM | 28 Mar, 2021
Pakistan bans all types of public gatherings to stem spread of coronavirus
ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Sunday imposed complete ban on all types of gatherings including social, cultural, political, sports and other events to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Federal Minister of Planning and Development Asad Umar chaired the meeting, whereas chief ministers of all four provinces attended it via video link. In a series of tweets, NCOC announced the decision taken on Sunday meeting.

However, weddings (including both indoor and outdoor) will be banned from April 5 onward. The provinces will be at liberty to implement restrictions as per the situation on ground, the NCOC said.

“The government is also mulling the prospects of more restrictions on inter-provincial travelling. Various options for reduction of inter-provincial transport were considered," the NCOC statement read.

However, the final decision will be taken based on the input from all provinces and an analysis of the data about the number of inter-provincial commuters via air, rail and road, said the NCOC.

Federal Minister added that the decision has been taken because of the alarming spike of critical Covid-19 patients in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad. NCOC will meet again on April 7 to review the situation. 

In the last 24 hours, Pakistan reported 4,767 coronavirus cases and 57 deaths while the positivity ratio has also been alarming rising despite smart lockdown.

