04:09 PM | 28 Mar, 2021
Five killed as bus collides with trailer near Sheikhupura
SHEIKHUPURA – At least five people were killed and twelve others sustained injuries when a passenger bus and a trailer collided on G.T. road near Sadhuke in Sheikhupura on Sunday.

Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot upon being informed and initiated the rescue operation immediately.

The deceased were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Muridke, told Rescue 1122 officials.

A rescue official told media; the collision happened due to over speeding.

Last month, a six people of a family died in a road accident when their over speeding car lost control and hit a tree in Mohsinwal area.

