Five killed as bus collides with trailer near Sheikhupura
Share
SHEIKHUPURA – At least five people were killed and twelve others sustained injuries when a passenger bus and a trailer collided on G.T. road near Sadhuke in Sheikhupura on Sunday.
Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot upon being informed and initiated the rescue operation immediately.
The deceased were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Muridke, told Rescue 1122 officials.
A rescue official told media; the collision happened due to over speeding.
Last month, a six people of a family died in a road accident when their over speeding car lost control and hit a tree in Mohsinwal area.
Four women, seven children died on spot in Pano ... 10:44 AM | 30 Nov, 2020
SUKKUR – At least eleven persons, including women and children, were killed on Sunday in a road accident near ...
-
-
-
- Five killed as bus collides with trailer near Sheikhupura04:09 PM | 28 Mar, 2021
- Pakistan bans all types of public gatherings to stem spread of ...03:52 PM | 28 Mar, 2021
-
- NA Speaker Asad Qaiser meets ‘Kurulus: Osman’ lead actor in ...01:27 PM | 28 Mar, 2021
- Imran Ashraf imitates air hostess, watch the hilarious in-flight ...11:46 AM | 28 Mar, 2021
- Pakistan’s Faisal Mosque listed among top 50 most beautiful ...08:20 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Stars who don't believe in God08:37 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Stars who are also DJs11:59 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
- World’s top 5 happiest countries of 202109:06 PM | 19 Mar, 2021