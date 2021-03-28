Services Hospital AMS found dead at Lahore hostel

LAHORE – Dr Hassan, Services Hospital Lahore’s, Assistant Medical Superintendent (AMS) was found dead at the medical facility’s hostel on Sunday.

According to the top doctor at hospital, Dr. Hassan was suffering from fever and typhoid and later in night vomited blood and unfortunately failed to recover from that.

Medical Superintendent Dr. Zahid further said that AMS Hassan was also administered intravenous drip at the hostel.

Dr Hassan, who had been working as the hospital’s AMS, was found dead at the hostel with blood coming out of his mouth.

The body was shifted to the hospital’s emergency ward.