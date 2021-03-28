Services Hospital AMS found dead at Lahore hostel
Share
LAHORE – Dr Hassan, Services Hospital Lahore’s, Assistant Medical Superintendent (AMS) was found dead at the medical facility’s hostel on Sunday.
According to the top doctor at hospital, Dr. Hassan was suffering from fever and typhoid and later in night vomited blood and unfortunately failed to recover from that.
Medical Superintendent Dr. Zahid further said that AMS Hassan was also administered intravenous drip at the hostel.
Dr Hassan, who had been working as the hospital’s AMS, was found dead at the hostel with blood coming out of his mouth.
The body was shifted to the hospital’s emergency ward.
Woman declared dead in Pakistan comes back to ... 11:19 PM | 27 Jan, 2021
MULTAN – A woman who was pronounced deceased yesterday at Multan’s Nishtar Hospital literally returned from ...
-
- Services Hospital AMS found dead at Lahore hostel04:24 PM | 28 Mar, 2021
-
- Five killed as bus collides with trailer near Sheikhupura04:09 PM | 28 Mar, 2021
- Pakistan bans all types of public gatherings to stem spread of ...03:52 PM | 28 Mar, 2021
-
- NA Speaker Asad Qaiser meets ‘Kurulus: Osman’ lead actor in ...01:27 PM | 28 Mar, 2021
- Imran Ashraf imitates air hostess, watch the hilarious in-flight ...11:46 AM | 28 Mar, 2021
- Pakistan’s Faisal Mosque listed among top 50 most beautiful ...08:20 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Stars who don't believe in God08:37 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Stars who are also DJs11:59 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
- World’s top 5 happiest countries of 202109:06 PM | 19 Mar, 2021