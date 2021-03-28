Kiss Kiss – Aslihan Hatun's grooves to 1997 hit song, leaving Ertuğrul fans awestruck

ISTANBUL – Turkish actor Gülsim İlhan Ali alias Aslihan Hatun has raised the temperature with her latest viral video on Instagram.

The slaying dance moves and the singing skills of the 26-year-old have left her fans awestruck. She can be seen dancing playfully to Şımarık, also known as "Kiss Kiss", a 1997 song by Turkish singer Tarkan.

The talent and beauty of Bulgaria-born have earned her a special place in people’s hearts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fame X Market (@ertugrulquotesurdu)

Turkish historical television series Ertugrul has taken Pakistan by storm as its cast has gathered a huge fan following in a limited amount of time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gülsim Ali (@gyulsim)

With over 1.3 million followers on the photo-sharing platform Instagram, she is also famous for her aesthetic posts portraying her lifestyle.