Kiss Kiss – Aslihan Hatun's grooves to 1997 hit song, leaving Ertuğrul fans awestruck
Web Desk
04:17 PM | 28 Mar, 2021
ISTANBUL – Turkish actor Gülsim İlhan Ali alias Aslihan Hatun has raised the temperature with her latest viral video on Instagram.

The slaying dance moves and the singing skills of the 26-year-old have left her fans awestruck. She can be seen dancing playfully to Şımarık, also known as "Kiss Kiss", a 1997 song by Turkish singer Tarkan.

The talent and beauty of Bulgaria-born have earned her a special place in people’s hearts.

Turkish historical television series Ertugrul has taken Pakistan by storm as its cast has gathered a huge fan following in a limited amount of time.

With over 1.3 million followers on the photo-sharing platform Instagram, she is also famous for her aesthetic posts portraying her lifestyle.

Ertugrul star Gokce Hatun ties the knot 02:40 PM | 23 Feb, 2021

With Dirilis: Ertugrul's rising popularity across Pakistan, the audience keeps a tab on the stars of the hit Turkish ...

