Chinese company gets licence to manufacture liquor in Pakistan: reports
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has issued a licence to a Chinese liquor company Hui Coastal Brewery and Distillery Limited to manufacture liquor for the first time in the country.
According to media reports, the Chinese Liquor Company was registered in April 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) while the licence was issued by the Excise, Taxation and Anti-Narcotics Department Balochistan.
The foreign company has been launched as a joint venture with Balochistan at the Lasbela Industrial Estate Development Authority.
'Ginnah': Pics of alcoholic drink named after ... 10:10 PM | 3 Dec, 2020
Pictures of an alcoholic drink, named after Pakistan’s founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah, have stirred a controversy on ...
Hui Costal will be the first Chinese company to establish its plant in Pakistan as they have vast experience in manufacturing liquor in East Asian country.
The reports further stated that the company, known for its world-famous brands, will also introduce two brands in Pakistan.
Alcohol not forbidden in Islam, Prime Minister's ... 02:29 PM | 6 Apr, 2017
ISLAMABAD - Amid new claims, the National Assembly Standing Committee on Law and Justice has postponed the discussion ...
- Stepfather found guilty of murdering, raping 5-year-old in Faisalabad12:39 PM | 29 Mar, 2021
- Sha Posh - The notable fashion brand is developing and transforming ...12:12 PM | 29 Mar, 2021
- FIA issues call-up notices to sugar mills' owners including Maryam ...12:02 PM | 29 Mar, 2021
- Shab-e-Barat : Muslims to observe the night of fortune, forgiveness ...11:34 AM | 29 Mar, 2021
- Chinese company gets licence to manufacture liquor in Pakistan: ...10:44 AM | 29 Mar, 2021
- Sajal Aly criticised for wearing 'indecent' dress at party06:41 PM | 28 Mar, 2021
- Saba Qamar’s beau breaks silence over harassment allegations (VIDEO)04:54 PM | 28 Mar, 2021
- Kiss Kiss – Aslihan Hatun's grooves to 1997 hit song, leaving ...04:17 PM | 28 Mar, 2021
- Pakistan’s Faisal Mosque listed among top 50 most beautiful ...08:20 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Stars who don't believe in God08:37 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Stars who are also DJs11:59 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
- World’s top 5 happiest countries of 202109:06 PM | 19 Mar, 2021