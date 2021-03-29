FIA issues call-up notices to sugar mills' owners including Maryam Nawaz, Jahangir Tareen
LAHORE – The federal investigators have started summoning the representatives of sugar mills’ owners from March 31 and directed them to bring relevant records of sugar stocks.
The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore in this regard has issued call-up notices to all mills owners including PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz and PTI’s Jahangir Tareen.
The mill's owners have also been directed to produce the previous records from November 1, 2020, along with complete details of bank accounts and TTs – the telegraphic transfers.
FIA unearths mega financial scam by Pakistan ... 11:16 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
LAHORE – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has launched a probe into an alleged mega financial fraud ...
The notices further stated that the officials of the sugar mills could face arrests if they failed to appear before the investigation authority.
The investigative jurisdiction body has issued call-up notices to Chaudhry Sugar Mills owned by Maryam Nawaz, Rahim Yar Khan (RYK) Sugar Group of Moonis Elahi, Ramzan Sugar Mills of Hamza Shehbaz and JWD Sugar Mills of Jahangir Tareen, Al-Moiz Sugar Mills of Noman Shamim Khan, Madina Sugar Mills of Mian Rasheed, Hamza Sugar Mills of Mian Tayyab and Tandlianwala Sugar Mills owned by Humayun Akhtar.
FBR launches inquiry against five sugar mills 10:04 AM | 29 Oct, 2020
ISLAMABAD – The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has started investigations into five sugar mills to verify Benami ...
On Wednesday, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had formed 20 teams to launch a crackdown under the anti-money laundering act against the sugar betting mafia as they are accused of creating an artificial shortage of the basic commodity.
