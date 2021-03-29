Stepfather found guilty of murdering, raping 5-year-old in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD – The stepfather of a five-year-old girl in Faisalabad has confessed killing and sexually assaulting of her minor daughter, police claimed Sunday.

The law enforcers have claimed to solve the rape and murder case of a girl named Meerab who went missing after she went out with her grandfather.

The culprit Shahzad Masih has admitted his role during interrogation and we got suspicious of him when he repeatedly altered his statements, the police added.

The complainant and victim’s mother said the body of her daughter was recovered from a deserted place near their residence. If Shahzad proved guilty, he should either be hanged or shot before her eyes, she demanded.

Earlier, Hareem Fatima, a four years old girl from Kohat, was physically violated before being choked to death. Police have detained 36 suspects and are being investigated while their test samples have been sent to the DNA testing.